A video of popular Nigerian singer, Davido, walking the runway at what is reportedly a Puma fashion show

In the video, the Stand Strong crooner sported a co-ord as he strutted down the runway with style and poise

In a similar story, several models are seen strutting the runway in deconstructed and eccentric ensembles that left social media users amused

Davido can add supermodel to his resume and he won't be wrong!

Photos show Davido in different ensembles. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The superstar musician, real name David Adeleke, was reportedly at a Puma fashion show which he didn't attend as part of the guests, but as one of the models.

In a video posted by @thetattleroom, the popular singer is seen strutting the runway with the confidence of a superstar.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

kingsleyanajemba:

"Only God knows how much that brand is paying OBO. Must be some serious cash."

lois_juliak:

"Ei get weti David no fit do?"

segunfajol:

"Welcome To Your True Calling … Fashion Lane."

beautybylalisha_:

"Secure Allllll the BAG."

sugarbaby_mimi126:

"If you all know how many tyms my favourite put to learn that walk ehn."

j.b_glow:

"OBO baddest."

"Is this fashion?" Reactions to video of runway show featuring models in strange clothes

There are no limits to how wild and dramatic people get with their imaginations regarding fashion design; this story is a clear example.

A video currently trending on social media has left many people scratching their heads over the nature of the designs modelled.

In the trending clip posted by @emeraldsfashionblog, models are seen walking the runway in abstract and eccentric designs featuring structured ball dresses and dramatic bun hairstyles.

BBNaija: Host Ebuka serves 'dibia vibes' for Sunday Live eviction show, designer shares details

We all know Ebuka Obi-Uchendu doesn't play when it comes to serving looks on the Big Brother Naija show.

The media personality who has sported some head-turning looks on the Level Up edition of the show came through with yet another dapper garb recently.

For the Sunday Live eviction show, Ebuka sported a traditional look by D29 that spelt class, opulence and regality.

