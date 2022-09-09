Nigerians on social media have shared various interesting reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth

Recall, the monarch, who had ruled for 70 years, passed on peacefully on Thursday afternoon, September 8

Shortly after, Nigerians shared some photos of ankara prints carrying the portrait of the queen as their asoebi for the burial

Nigerians remain undefeated when it comes to 'cruise', and in the midst of deep sadness for the people of Britain and all who loved Queen Elizabeth, they have still managed to make people laugh.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Barely hours after the news was made public, photos of two different ankara prints carrying photos of the now-late monarch have surfaced on the Nigerian internet space.

Photos show the Queen as well as her portraits on ankara designs. Credit: @theroyalfamily, @goldmyne

Source: Instagram

As is the case with many Nigerian burials, uniform ankara or lace fabric are usually worn by family and friends of the person who has passed on.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Well, for the queen, some 'well-meaning' people decided to make a custom asoebi fabric for her burial.

Blogger @goldmyne, shared a hilarious joke which revealed the prices of the asoebi for the burial.

Check it out below:

Internet users react to Queen Elizabeth's asoebi print

pisax_marcel:

"Please how can i purchase the Aso Oke complete with Gele? She was like a mother to me."

realhonestmax:

"Anything for our dear queen, how much for ankara please?"

goalgetter3571:

"E no complete because una no include visa fees and flight ticket."

unknown_hf.xx:

"People be going crazy on this fr."

fademi____:

"You snooze you loose."

Operation London Bridge: Details of what will happen next as Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

It’s a sad time for the entire world as the longest reigning monarch took the final bow. However, the monarch's death is not expected to throw the United Kingdom into any form of chaos or uncertainty.

This is because long before Queen Elizabeth's death, there have been detailed instructions on how to handle Her Majesty’s passing, ensuring a smooth transition of the throne to her eldest son, Prince Charles.

Just to know, Prince Charles automatically becomes king upon Queen Elizabeth II's death. However, he will not be officially announced as the new monarch until the day after her death.

Source: Legit.ng