The world has been thrown into mourning as Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, is declared dead at 96

Her death brings to a close a reign that spanned seven decades and made her the most recognized woman in the world

As monarch, the Queen is automatically granted a publicly funded state funeral and details for the ceremony are expected to be released soon

London - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British and Commonwealth history, died on Thursday, September 8.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest reigning monarch, died at 96. Photo credit: @RoyalFamily

Source: Twitter

Buckingham Palace said in a statement:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The news comes just hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement noting concern for the royal’s health.

Elizabeth is succeeded to the throne by her and Philip's first-born son, Prince Charles.

Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, at the relatively tender age of 25, and presided over the country and the Commonwealth, including Canada, for seven decades.

Those 70 years as monarch were recognized during this year's Platinum Jubilee events, which reached their height in London in early June.

The Guardian UK reports that Prince Charles, 73, heir to the throne since the age of three, is now king, and will be officially proclaimed so at St James’s Palace in London as soon as practicably possible.

The BBC reports that Queen Elizabeth II's tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK's entry into - and withdrawal from - the European Union.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week.

She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign.

At Buckingham Palace in London, crowds awaiting updates on the Queen's condition began crying as they heard of her death. The Union flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast.

The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.

