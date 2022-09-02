Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate the start of September with some stunning new photos

In her latest Instagram upload, the Nollywood star turned Rivers state deputy governorship candidate sported a green ankara dress

In similar news, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie marked her birthday in a breath-taking green ensemble

The start of the new month has Tonto Dikeh blessing her fans with yet another stylish look in ankara ensemble.

The Nollywood star, who is running for the position of Rivers state deputy governor, took to her Instagram page to usher in the new month in style.

The actress slayed in a green look. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mother of one, who is known for her penchant for ankara, sported yet another head-turning outfit courtesy of her designer, Bibi Christophers.

The mono long-sleeve outfit featured a corset bodice and ruffles around the top, paired over a form-fitted cutout long skirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Part of her caption reads:

"Happy new month my Families, Colleagues, Fans and good people of Rivers State. Together, we shall sing a new song and take our rightful positions as young patriotic people committed to lead / serve."

Check out the photos below:

African royal glamour: Regina Daniels celebrates son as he clocks 2 months with new photos

Regina Daniels is celebrating every milestone regarding her family with glamour and style. Of course, it comes easy when you're a successful actress and the wife of a billionaire.

The Nollywood star recently took to social media to share some photos in honour of her youngest son, Kharl, who turned two months old.

The proud mother of two took to her Instagram page to share photos from a recent shoot which saw her sporting a blue ankara print maxi dress while her little princes donned matching looks with royal sashes.

Mercy Johnson dazzles in 2 jaw-dropping looks, asoebi dress wows internet users

Mercy Johnson Okojie had reasons to celebrate recently, ranging from her traditional and white wedding anniversaries to her birthday celebration.

Shortly after wowing fans with family photos in honour of her anniversary, she turned up the heat for her birthday in two dresses designed by @ceolumineeofficial.

For her first look, the actress stepped out in style for her shoot, donning a silver and grey number. The bedazzled form-fitting dress featured a corset bodice, and an illusion neckline. Mercy bejewelled her hair with pearls.

Source: Legit.ng