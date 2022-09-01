Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos of herself to celebrate 11 million Instagram followers

The movie star held a photoshoot recently and, in the snaps, sported an all-burgundy look in an outdoor setting

In more Nollywood news, designer Toyin Lawani dressed some stars ahead for a movie promo

Among the many things Mercy Aigbe has love for, playing dress-up certainly comes among the top.

To celebrate gaining 11 million followers on Instagram, the Nollywood actress recently dazzled her fans with some new photos in which she looked stylish.

The actress dazzled in a tulle ensemble. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The outdoor shoot saw the Nollywood actress/businesswoman dressed up in a strapless tulle maxi dress with matching wide-brimmed hat.

She sported long curly hair and opted for a natural shade of makeup, accessorising with multiple layers of jewellery.

Check out the look below:

Tobi, Omawumi, 4 others dress up in creative masquerade-inspired looks for movie promo

The star-studded film, Brotherhood, is set to premiere in September, much to the excitement of its cast, which includes Mercy Aigbe.

Celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani shared some behind-the-scene clips of the styling for the promo. The designer sure knows how to deliver on assignments, and this time is no different.

For the promotion of the movie, Brotherhood, the cast came through in Ojuju-inspired looks for the photoshoot, dressing the cast members in creative pieces.

"Justice for her": Netizens amused as lady sheds tears after mum tells tailor to change design behind her back

If there is one thing that will never change about African mothers, it is definitely their ability to always deliver on the shock factor in parenting.

A video currently trending on social media is yet another example of how interesting things can get in an African household.

In the now-viral clip posted by @yabaleftonline, a young lady can be seen crying, dressed in a black and white floral dress.

She is been recorded by presumably her sister, and the caption of the video explains that her mother went behind her back to change the design for the dress after she had already settled with the tailor.

Source: Legit.ng