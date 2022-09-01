Yet another person has fallen victim to the 'what I ordered versus what I got' trend which continues to rise

In a video posted on social media, a photo of a regal blue dress can be which is what she ordered for her prom

However, what she got was a clear disappointment, leaving quite a number of people amused online

A young lady's plan to slay at her prom night was ruined by a tailor who left her feeling pretty disappointed.

In a video posted by @africaninspiredfashion, a lady shared what she ordered alongside what she got, and the result is as shockingly amusing as is common with these kinds of stories.

The dress she got was different from what she wanted. Credit: @africaninspiredfashion

Source: Instagram

She had placed an order for a floor-length dress with a thigh-high opening at the front. The top part featured a lace-infused high-neck cut with off-shoulder sleeves.

However, while the original design sat elegantly on the mannequin, there was hardly anything flattering about the dress she got which looked ill-fitted on her,

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to dress young lady received from tailor

prayer_pius:

"How much you pay?"

bongy001:

"Promo dear."

tyna_egbo:

"Go iron am"

i_am_adwoasaucy:

"Where is your curve nah, wear hip pad and let us see something."

adacs4real:

"Biko how much did you pay??? Was it obioma that sown the dress."

iam_chrisbel:

" You should know what your tailor can sew an."

Source: Legit.ng