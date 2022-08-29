A video which captures a young lady's displeasure over her dress has since gone viral on social media

In the clip shared by @yabaleftonline, it is revealed that her mother went behind her back to change her style of choice with the tailor

Several internet users have reacted to the video with amusement, with some people sharing their own experience

If there is one thing that will never change about African mothers, it is definitely their ability to always deliver on the shock factor in parenting.

A video currently trending on social media is yet another example of how interesting things can get in an African household.

In the now-viral clip posted by @yabaleftonline, a young lady can be seen crying, dressed in a black and white floral dress.

She is been recorded by presumably her sister, and the caption of the video explains that her mother went behind her back to change the design for the dress after she had already settled with the tailor.

The dress which she dons in the video features a long sleeve and is considerably decent, at least by African parents' standards.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to trending video

phemmypoko:

"This isn’t fair though. But na who dey pay dey decided design."

royal__celina01:

"This has happened to me before, but the tailor snitched on my mom sha."

sweet_derrah:

"Justice for her African mothers eeh."

nosa_regs:

"Just tell her you forbid her making that style, SIMPLE! Now she’s dealing with the disappointment because she had expectations. It’s funny yea but don’t do this to your kids. It messes up their emotions."

_innie.__:

"It’s actually not funny coz I’ve been there."

posh_adun:

"She can’t wait to leave the house… adulthood is also tough."

