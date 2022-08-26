With more emerging talented designers, getting your dream look to become a reality comes easy

However, if you're unsure of what style to go with, you may end up with a last-minute decision that you might not like

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six different traditional looks that are perfect for stylish brides

The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Some bridal looks to draw inspiration from.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian traditional weddings is often filled with colours, glitz, glamour, great food and music.

It goes without saying that the spotlight is often on the bride, and because of this, a lot of ladies make sure to slay to perfection on that day.

If you're an intending bride unsure of which look to go for, you're in luck.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six fabulous styles.

Check them out below:

Look 1

This purple look is elegance, posh, and class redefined. It is the style you wear when you dont want to stress over sleeves falling out of place and always having to push your cup up.

This corset bodice with two-tiered long sleeves in the lilac shade is a winner!

Look 2

For the modest brides. This look will have you covered up and still looking fashionable without trying too hard.

The asoke number features a high neck with long ruffle sleeves.

Look 3

For the conventional bride. With this look popular on the fashion scene, it wouldn't be a bad idea to glam things up the classic way.

Here, this bride sports a gorgeous orange George ensemble, bejewlling her hair in silver strands of blings.

Look 4

This is a look for the OG classy babes and if you fall in this category, get your tailor on this immediately! Everything from the sleeves to the cut screams perfection.

The cold-shoulder cut and the soft corset bodice look makes the dress an attention-commanding ensemble.

Look 5

For the Muslim brides, this blush pink ensemble is the one to go for. The butterfly patch, the choice of fabric and the fitting worked together to give this bride the perfect look.

Look 6

If you have a knack for dramatics then this choice is the perfect one for you.

From the colour to the fitting, the balloon sleeves down to the flounce, this sheer lacey look turns head effortlessly.

These looks are perfect for you if fashion and style is your thing.

