Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Kim Opara who is better known as Kim Oprah, has been serving major looks

For people looking to upgrade their style, especially for date nights, her Instagram page boasts of several style inspirations

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five looks rocked by the travel blogger that are perfect for date nights

When it comes to date-night dressing, you can always fall back on a flirty little dress or a favourite top and the perfect pair of skinny pants.

However, it can get pretty confusing deciding on what to wear to impress bae. If this is you, then you're in the right place.

Some of Kim's looks to get inspired by. Credit: @kimoprah

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Kim Oprah, is a baddie and a boss when it comes to rocking chic and flirty looks.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of her looks that can serve as date night inspiration.

Check out five below:

Look 1

Here, the reality TV star posted up in a gorgeous white dress. The mini dress featured ruffle sleeves.

She paired the look with a white Chanel purse and a pair of pink pointies. Her hair and makeup also complemented the look.

Look 2

Here, she stepped out in a purple number, bringing on the sass.

The look featured a sweetheart neckline, a choker strap and off-shoulder long sleeves. She accessorised with a shimmery silver clutch purse.

Look 3

Kim Oprah turned on the heat in this fiery number. She sported a red mini dress with a cleavage-revealing neckline.

With red lips and her hair pulled to the back in a ponytail, this look is undoubtedly a killer.

Look 4

An LBD (Little Black Dress) is essential for every stylish woman and Kim shows fans here.

In this photo, she posed in a long sleeve mini dress with a plunging neckline. She added some pizzaz with a chain feature on the dress, pairing the look with some high-platform gold sandals.

Look 5

The travel blogger came through with the Barbie vibes in this pink number. Again, she sports a form-fitting mini dress with an exposed corset and a sweetheart neckline.

If you're in doubt about what to wear on your next date with boo, try one of these!

