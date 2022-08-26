"No Be Everybody Well Sha": Reactions as Lady Shows How She Achieved Ponytail with Short Hair
- A video of a lady styling her short natural hair has gone viral on social media, leaving many people amused
- In the video, the lady identified as @simply__annica is seen styling her hair into a ponytail
- The end result, which features a different colour and hair attachment, has left people cracking up
If you think your hair is too short for a ponytail style, you obviously don't dream big enough.
Instagram user @simply__annica recently got people cracking up with laughter after she posted a hair tutorial online.
In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen brushing her short hair upwards, proceeding to use what appears to be hairspray on the kinky hair.
The end result sees her sporting a hairstyle that features red curly attachments around her edges and the ponytail.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react with amusement to hair tutorial
mcmakopolo1:
"What in the name of patch patch hair is his now?"
okiyele_evelyn:
"Shey na deodorant you spray like that or eyes dey pain me make person explain Abeg"
christianna_09:
"Is this playing??"
sapphire_x__x:
"No be everybody well sha."
kelechi_afam:
"It’s the edges for me."
official_glorioux:
"Na boredom I blame shaaa."
