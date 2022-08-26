A video of a lady styling her short natural hair has gone viral on social media, leaving many people amused

In the video, the lady identified as @simply__annica is seen styling her hair into a ponytail

The end result, which features a different colour and hair attachment, has left people cracking up

If you think your hair is too short for a ponytail style, you obviously don't dream big enough.

Instagram user @simply__annica recently got people cracking up with laughter after she posted a hair tutorial online.

The lady posted a video showing how to style short hair. Credit: @simply_annica

Source: Instagram

In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen brushing her short hair upwards, proceeding to use what appears to be hairspray on the kinky hair.

The end result sees her sporting a hairstyle that features red curly attachments around her edges and the ponytail.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react with amusement to hair tutorial

mcmakopolo1:

"What in the name of patch patch hair is his now?"

okiyele_evelyn:

"Shey na deodorant you spray like that or eyes dey pain me make person explain Abeg"

christianna_09:

"Is this playing??"

sapphire_x__x:

"No be everybody well sha."

kelechi_afam:

"It’s the edges for me."

official_glorioux:

"Na boredom I blame shaaa."

