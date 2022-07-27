A video of a lady showing off her tiny braided hairstyle has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

In the video, the hairstyle, which is popularly known as 'pick and drop' appears to have been done in micro proportions

Several internet users have shared their thoughts about the hairstyle, with many people voting down the style

If you were one of the 'girlies' back in the mid-2000s who rocked the trends of that time then you're definitely familiar with the popular hairstyle known as 'pick and drop'.

A lady recently left social media concerned after a video of her hairstyle surfaced on social media.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by @krakshq, the lady can be seen sporting the popular hairstyle which has been done in micro braids.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react

ms_adunni:

"God forbid."

i.am.r.o.m.a.n:

"No need to loose it. Just barb the hair."

wumex_foodhub:

"RIP to her edges "

mzmeedar:

"How many years did this take pls? CAN NEVER BE ME THO Stylist,pls do 8 All back thanks ,i have a non existent meeting to attend asap."

kelvin_umeh:

"I’m worried for herself & my health after watching this."

porsh_hope:

"Legit thought that was her natural"

ossyfaith:

"Can't be me! How will they loose jt"

____evergreen1____:

"Dis lady can bottle pain and a lot sha !!! Her name is patience .."

pretty_riri_ike:

"Bye bye front hair "

"Oshey Rapunzel" - Reactions to lady's extralong gold hair in trending video

When it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo.

Ankara style gone wrong: Lady left disappointed with tailor's dress recreation, Nigerians react

It goes without saying that while there are some talented dressmakers in Nigeria, some tailors just stay disappointing their clients.

Another lady recently collected 'breakfast' from her tailor over an ankara dress recreation.

In a video posted by @asoebibella, a lady can be seen sporting an ankara dress with green lace infused into the mini dress design with side drapings.

Source: Legit.ng