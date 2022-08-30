Yet another video of a lady sporting some interesting, bold baby hair edges has gone viral on social media

In the video, the lady who sports a braided hairstyle is seen singing along to a song as she flaunts her look

Several internet users have reacted to the video with hilarious comments, as many people tagged it 'adult hair'

It appears the trend of laid edges and baby hair is here to stay, and apparently, people are pushing their boundaries.

In a video posted by hair blogger, @nigerianbraids, a lady shows off what appears to be quite a dramatic baby hair.

The nature of the hairstyle has left social media users amused. Credit: @nigerianbraidshair

Source: Instagram

The video sees the young lady confidently showing off her braided hairstyle which features huge patches of hair covering both sides of her forehead all the way to the brows.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video

The video, which has since gone viral, left quite a number of internet users amused.

Check out some comments below:

wura_mii:

"NahThat’s a full blown adult."

faithekuerhare:

"This baby hairs is grown Fam "

asbeautifulasarose:

"These are bangs."

faith_osay:

"That'll be a hard pass. No ma'am❤️"

no_edmac:

"Baby those hairs are elder. With a 401k and a Thrift savings plan!"

kadejakristine:

"Adult hairs "

thesagesmuggler:

"So basically the stylist wasn’t finished yet."

lodayih:

"I thought she was bald in the middle."

simply.mona.love:

"She took it personal "

roli_realestate_queen:

"This is actually adulting hairline "

tantinejo__:

"Those are curtain bangs lmaoo."

_king_bunny:

"Adult waves you mean ??"

memoraofabuja:

"Nothing baby about these hairs."

divine_obialor:

"These baby hairs have grown up married and had children."

