Lady Flaunts Her Bold Baby Hair, Leaves Internet Users Amused: "Those Hairs are Elders"
- Yet another video of a lady sporting some interesting, bold baby hair edges has gone viral on social media
- In the video, the lady who sports a braided hairstyle is seen singing along to a song as she flaunts her look
- Several internet users have reacted to the video with hilarious comments, as many people tagged it 'adult hair'
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
It appears the trend of laid edges and baby hair is here to stay, and apparently, people are pushing their boundaries.
In a video posted by hair blogger, @nigerianbraids, a lady shows off what appears to be quite a dramatic baby hair.
The video sees the young lady confidently showing off her braided hairstyle which features huge patches of hair covering both sides of her forehead all the way to the brows.
"Where's her shop?": Meet disabled hairstylist with one hand who's making people go crazy over her handwork
Check out the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Social media users react to video
The video, which has since gone viral, left quite a number of internet users amused.
Check out some comments below:
wura_mii:
"NahThat’s a full blown adult."
faithekuerhare:
"This baby hairs is grown Fam "
asbeautifulasarose:
"These are bangs."
faith_osay:
"That'll be a hard pass. No ma'am❤️"
no_edmac:
"Baby those hairs are elder. With a 401k and a Thrift savings plan!"
kadejakristine:
"Adult hairs "
thesagesmuggler:
"So basically the stylist wasn’t finished yet."
lodayih:
"I thought she was bald in the middle."
simply.mona.love:
"She took it personal "
roli_realestate_queen:
"This is actually adulting hairline "
tantinejo__:
"Those are curtain bangs lmaoo."
_king_bunny:
"Adult waves you mean ??"
memoraofabuja:
"Nothing baby about these hairs."
divine_obialor:
"These baby hairs have grown up married and had children."
Nigerians react as lady loses hair after dyeing it for birthday
What was meant to be a new look for her birthday went south after a lady's visit to the salon.
In a video currently trending on social media, the lady can be seen holding back the tears as she shows the condition of her red hair.
The caption reveals that she had wanted a new look for her birthday, which is perhaps, dyeing her hair red, and it didn't go as planned.
Source: Legit.ng