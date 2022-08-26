Chris Brown recently released the visuals for his song with Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun, leaving fans thrilled

In the video, Wizkid sported some swaggy yet laidback looks as he delivered his lines with finesse

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look a look at some of the interesting details about the outfits for the visuals

Wizkid is undoubtedly the king of laidback luxury fashion and has once again served major looks.

The visuals for Chris Brown's Call Me Everyday in which he featured saw Wizkid turning up the swag in different looks.

The singer sported a brown look for his music video. Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Look 1

He got the ladies drooling for his first look as he stepped out in a brown monochrome ensemble.

The look featured a button-down shirt over a pair of loose-fitted pants.

He styled the shirt - which he left unbuttoned - with multiple layers of expensive jewellery and some dark sunnies.

Check it out below:

Look 2

For the second look, he sported a designer ensemble featuring a sweater and some furry slippers.

The beige and black cashmere Jacquard sweater is from Dior and cost N928,158 ($2,200).

For his feet, he rocked a Marni leopard-print faux-fur slippers that are going for N253,555 ($601) on Farfetch.

Check out the look below:

Source: Legit.ng