Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star Nini Singh recently got fans buzzing with excitement following her recent uploads online

The Shine Ya Eyes star, who is known for her chic and girlie looks, turned up the heat in her new photos

The photos had fans and colleagues of the biracial beauty flooding her comment section with compliments

Nini Singh has left social media users buzzing with reactions after she shared some jaw-dropping new photos.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star switched things up from her regular style by sporting a daring and edgy all-black ensemble.

The reality star sported an all-black ensemble. Credit: @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

With her hair worn in two buns, she sported a lace-up mini skirt under a strapless crop top.

For her feet, she sported some leather thigh-high boots, accessorising with some dark sunnies, a choker and dangling earrings.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Baddie came out to play."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Nini's fans commend her

The reality TV star's comment section was filled with compliments.

taniaomotayo:

"Finish us ooo."

officialsaskay:

"Girlllll this is hot!!!"

saga_tortori:

"Bhad girl Nini."

