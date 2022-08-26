Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha, is a big fan of stylist Medlin Boss' work as she constantly sports her designs

One of Medlin's latest creations is a fringed boubou and both ladies have rocked the look

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the ladies styled their boubou dresses

Every once in a while, we see celebrities having twin fashion moments, and it is often interesting to see how their individual personalities reflect in their sense of style.

Recently, celebrity designer and stylist, Medlin Boss, put out yet another chic design which saw both herself and Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, rocking it.

The ladies rocked the same boubou design. Credit: @symply_tacha, @medlinboss

Source: Instagram

The design, which is a boubou dress with fringe hemlines, has also been sported on Nancy Isime, although in a different cut.

Tacha in Medlin Boss design

The Pepper Dem star and top brand influencer added some finesse to her look, giving off the big babe energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She brought that Gen Z energy to the dress as she packed her hair in pigtails, sporting a sleek pair of sunglasses.

For her feet, she wore some Mach & Mach pointies, adding a blue pop of colour.

Mimi Yina in Medlin Boss

While modelling the look, the designer opted to go for the popular 'rich auntie' look.

She paired the look with a fuchsia pink purse and matched it with some Mach & Mach pointies as well.

Check out her look below:

Internet users share thoughts as Adunni Ade & Bobrisky rock same design

Nigerian designer, CEO Luminee, is definitely one of the top celebrity favourites, and it is not hard to see why.

Just recently, fans got buzzing with comments over one of her designs spotted on two celebrities.

The rocker chic energy: BBNaija star Nini unveils daring side in edgy new photos

Nini Singh has left social media users buzzing with reactions after she shared some jaw-dropping new photos.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star switched things up from her regular style by sporting a daring and edgy all-black ensemble.

With her hair worn in two buns, she sported a lace-up mini skirt under a strapless crop top.

Source: Legit.ng