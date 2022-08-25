A lady recently took to social media to share a video of the hair she got after patronising an online vendor

Instead of the sleek braided wig advertised online, what she got was a subpar version of the hair and far from fashionable

The video, which originally posted on Tiktok, has since gone viral on social media, with many people sharing their thoughts

A lady's plans to slay rocking a braided wig were halted after an encounter with a hair vendor on social media.

Identified as @femalkingo64, the lady took to Tiktok to share a video of the hair she had ordered and what she got.

In the video, she posted a photo of the braided wig she had seen and placed an order for. However, what she got was a far cry from what was advertised.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the video

bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:

"Na to tie white wrapper and wear white beads remain."

donasbeauty_empire:

"Na you no wear am well, shift am go back small "

midella.cakes:

"Resist the urge to ask “how much did you pay” she either sent this sample or the vendor sent that sample to her, added a price and she paid. The stylist doesn’t know what she is doing."

thefoodbrand_:

"Be like modella bbnaija wig "

tea___at_5:

"No be masquerade cap be that "

sassy.lingeries

"Asking people ‘how much did you pay for it’ when they complain about getting a versus is no different from asking a Female ‘why did you go to his house’ when she reports being ra.ped. The victims are never to be criticized pls! Hold the culprit & stop asking the victims dumb questions. If a vendor promises you a particular item NO MATTER THE PRICE TAGGED ON IT! that is what she should Deliver. Cause nobody forced her to. If it’s not theft .., why didn’t she just post the real thing she has instead of posting something else & sending another?"

jennikaay:

"Na Ifa priestess they give am."

"Slim fit it" - Reactions as lady shows what tailor delivered a day before event

A lady identified as @mercy_simple has left social media users cracking up with laughter after she shared how a tailor left her speechless.

Gearing up for a party, she had requested for a dress to be recreated. However, what she got - a day before the party - was a subpar version in white.

She shared the video montage, which showed the original design in gold colour and then a video of herself in the recreated version.

