A young lady recently took to Tiktok to share a video of her experience with a tailor who she commissioned for a dress

In the video posted, the lady shared what she had wanted, and another clip ensued, showing what she got

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has left many people amused, with some sharing their thoughts

A lady identified as @mercy_simple has left social media users cracking up with laughter after she shared how a tailor left her speechless.

She shared what the tailor delivered.

Source: UGC

Gearing up for a party, she had requested for a dress to be recreated. However, what she got - a day before the party - was a subpar version in white.

She shared the video montage, which showed the original design in gold colour and then a video of herself in the recreated version.

Social media users share thoughts

gylliananthonette;

"Nobody should talk about how much she paid..even if it is 1naira, it is still money...if the tailor knew he or she couldn't sew it..then they shouldn't have collected it in the first place."

hourglassbodyshaper:

"Aunty it’s ok, let the tailor do some fittings for you and make sure your sna.tch your waist line like her! That’s all ✌"

beautyby_babra:

"Get a tailor and slim fit it."

iamchidinmai:

"All she needs is fitting. This isn’t bad."

africanwaistline:

"To be fair the first dress wasn’t nice either."

"Evil tailor": Uche Ogbodo rants as she shares what she ordered and 2 botched dresses she got

'I never used to believe until it happened to me'. This is a tune Uche Ogbodo is now familiar with, following her not-so-good experience with a tailor.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share photos of the outfit she wore for her friend Mary Njoku's renewal of vows in the Maldives.

In the photo, she is seen in a two-piece co-ord pant set - not very ceremonial for a wedding, as she was a close friend of the bride. Explaining the reason for her odd choice of outfit, she recounted how she had commissioned a tailor for a dress that would break the internet and got the shock of her life - an hour before her flight.

