Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Regina Daniels, recently got social media users talking following a recent post about makeup

The mother of two and billionaire wife shared a video, revealing she had slept in her makeup from the day before

The seemingly flawless nature of the look has sparked doubts among fans with some tagging her a liar

If there is one thing asides acting that Regina Daniels knows how to do is stirring up controversy and this time, her marketing skills have come under question.

The Nollywood actress/billionaire wife recently took to social media to share a video of her makeup look.

In the video, she revealed that she had gotten the face beat the day before but refused to take it off because it was 'so cute'.

The video which appears to feature a subtle filter sees the actress's face looking polished with no smudge or any other thing out of place.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Have you ever slept with make up with the intention of taking it out the next day ? Well ….. I did Guys I did this make up a day before and it was so cute that I couldn’t bring myself to wipe it off "

See video below:

Social media users react to Daniels's makeup

However, it appears not so many bought into the idea of a perfect look after going to bed in makeup.

Seeing as the actress was marketing her yet-to-be-launched makeup foundation, some internet users accused her of false advertising.

Check out some comments below:

doowuese.ng:

"Please stop telling lies dear, we will still buy your makeup when you launch it. No need encouraging people to sleep with make up on."

uchelindaanosike:

"Carry d make up for a month nothing do u."

a_tired_nigerian_:

"Cold zobo "

olufunmi10_.couture:

"Lamba, how can you sleep with make up on and the brows are still perfect."

runorlistic_runor_oru:

"Wash us , we be mumu."

siwa_sam:

"Haa Regina it’s not possible you’d sleep with a makeup on. I know that.!"

Source: Legit.ng