Nollywood actress/filmmaker, Funke Akindele, turned 45 on Wednesday, August 24, and has taken to social media to celebrate

The movie star turned politician posted some drop-dead gorgeous photos in honour of her new age

A few days ago, the mother of two was among the stars who turned up for the Prime Video Naija event in style

Funke Akindele's dedication to serving major fashion goals is admirable, and on the occasion of her birthday, the Nollywood star is not letting fans down.

On Wednesday, August 24, the actress turned politician turned 45 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

The Jenifa star posted three looks from her birthday shoot, and we are loving every one of them!

Check them out below:

Look 1

A few hours before her birthday, the PDP deputy governorship candidate for Lagos state came through with the 'Madam Deputy' vibes for this one.

She sported a black-lace-infused yellow asoke dress that flattered her curves. With fierce makeup and a stylish gele, she certainly was more than ready to welcome her new age.

Look 2

Still a few hours to her birthday, she switched things up as she swapped the traditional look for a two-toned pink suit.

She wore a pixie hairdo and smoky eye makeup, pairing the pink look with a white shirt.

Look 3

She marked her birthday in a regal pink dress. The elegant number featured a bedazzled fit with floor-length sleeves.

She sported the same pixie haircut and tweaked her makeup a bit to compliment the look.

