The APC vice presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima, has been trending online over his recent outfit at an event

The former governor of Borno state attended the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in a suit with a long tie and gym shoes

A photo of Shettima captured at the conference has since gone viral on social media, sparking a comic fashion trend

Nigerians are the kings and queens of 'catching cruise', and the Shettima Challenge is yet another reminder of why you should never be caught unfresh as a public figure.

The trend has become quite popular on social media. Credit: @iamakingsley, @iamtonitones, @brodawest, @oldcovenant

Source: Twitter

The outfit that APC's vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, wore to the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association seems to be what every social media user is talking about online.

The former governor of Borno state became fodder for internet jokes over his choice of ensemble, which featured gym shoes, a loose-fitted suit and an interestingly long tie.

Check it out below:

The Shettima Challenge activated

The picture which has gone viral on social media sparked a trend that saw internet users, including celebrities, jumping on the challenge.

Below, we see Nollywood actress sharing a photo of herself in a suit, with a pink tie and pink high-top sneakers.

Popular activist Charly Boy was not left out as he too did his version, sporting a pink print scarf as an exaggerated tie.

Check it out below:

The trend has been rocked by many people, each adding their own twist to it.

Check out more looks below:

This lady combined different colours.

This young improvised with a red mop stick.

