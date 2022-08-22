Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, recently shared some new photos in a breath-taking look

The talented screen goddess was among those who attended an ankara-themed movie premiere

In a similar story, Big Brother Naija 2018 star Alex, shared photos sporting a stunning ankara jumpsuit

Talented Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, is a baddie when it comes to character interpretation, show hosting as well as fashion and style, and it is not hard to see why.

On Sunday, August 22, the screen goddess attended the film premiere for Kayode Kasum's recent work, Obara'm.

The actress left fans gushing with love. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

She shared photos of herself in a radiant green ensemble that has melted hearts on social media.

In the photo, she rocked a skater dress with a matching headwrap. She accessorised the look with some bejewelled green pumps and a chic Jacquemose 'Le Chiquito Bag' selling for N290,000 ($679) on FWD.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users compliment Isime's look

nigeriavendorsusa:

"Nancy always coming through the other the outfit."

official_afunwa101:

"Nancy a lady with a lot of attitude.. my fav."

glowjenny54:

"The outfit is everything."

itz_1kobby:

"Looking gorgeous."

veelmasie:

"Am loving the dress you look gorgeous ❤️"

cheem_ahmaka:

"Nanslay."

Style inspiration: Alex Unusual advocates for ankara jumpsuits with gorgeous new look

If jumpsuits aren't your favourite things, then Alex Unusual is here to let you know that it is time for you to wake up the inner fashionista and jump into uncharted territories!

The 2018 BBNaija star recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself, and they are glamorous.

The reality TV star and top brand influencer, who is currently sporting platinum blonde short hair, wore a well-tailored jumpsuit that showed off her beautiful curves.

Lady reveals how she spent N180k on asoebi, explains she could have spent less

Asoebi is a uniform dress traditionally worn in Nigeria and some West African cultures as an indicator of cooperation and solidarity during ceremonies and festive periods.

It has become quite popular in Nigeria and the cost continues to go up as the years pass. Well, not everyone is a big fan of the amount of money spent on asoebi.

Identified as Jennifer on Twitter, the investment banker revealed she spent a total of N180,000 for asoebi including the cost of the fabric which was N19,000, makeup and transportation to the event.

Source: Legit.ng