A lady has taken to social media to share her experience from the day of her birthday shoot, and it has gone viral

In the video, she is seen with a botched makeup look, explaining it was a result of getting in contact with rain

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with some questioning the nature of the products used

A lady gearing up for her birthday recently had a not-so-good experience on the day of her birthday shoot.

She recently took to social media to share a video of the condition of her makeup after getting in contact with the rain - and it is not good.

In the video, she is seen with brown patches riddled across her heavily made up face.

The caption in the video revealed rain had ruined the makeup meant for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to birthday makeup ruined

theladyefenyi:

"Na acid rain?"

officialtolu_ajayi:

"How much did you pay?"

coco_poder:

"She come be like zombie wey dem just bite and she dey transform small small."

tishemakeovers:

"D makeup artist don’t know say Rain go fall ni no vex."

yinks_artistry:

"You are too expensive is it not simple makeup I want'. Na the result b this. The simplicity done get holes."

citydecorng:

"We only hear about the outcome we dont hear when they said i can get it cheaper."

theonlychioma:

"I thought they have that spray thing that cements the make up to your face? Sorry Nne. Snap and then use Photoshop to redo the make up."

zandysplace:

"Products and brands used!"

iam_treasured4:

"I can't relate. This was done on purpose jor!"

