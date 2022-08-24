Popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime, recently got her fans gushing over in awe after she posted some new photos

The actress who is also a media personality turned up for hosting duties at a recent event dressed in a sar

The photos left fans impressed as many, including her colleagues, took to the comment section to give her Indian nicknames

Nancy Isime has, once again, left fans in awe of her beautiful sense of style.

The Nollywood actress and media personality was recently a co-host at an event, and she came through in grand style.

The actress donned a sari for a hosting job. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

For the cultural-themed event, she sported a peach and gold sari ensemble.

In classic middle eastern style, she sported a chunky neckpiece, chandelier earring and a gold hair piece.

Covering her dark locs with a veil of the same colour, she sported scarlet lips, pairing the look with gold sandals.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fans gush over Nancy Isime's look

rahamasadau:

"My Sundari Bohut Khoobsurat ❤️"

munachiabii:

"Namaste mere tomato !!! Gorgeous."

dareynow:

"Sunitaaaaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

officialswazzi:

"Pragya"

stannze:

"Ah Shorishori "

theonlychigul:

"KARISHMA Isime❤️❤️❤️"

chinonsoarubayi:

"Namaste baby "

