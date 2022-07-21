Asoebi jumpsuits are gradually owning the fashion scene in Nigeria and it is not hard to see why

Rather than opt for long dresses with thigh-high openings, ladies are rocking edgy looks to weddings and other owambe functions

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some head-turning jumpsuits that can serve as the inspiration for your next asoebi

Jumpsuits are stylish, chic and - depending on how you style them - very edgy too.

This probably explains why ladies are ditching the dress option for jumpsuits when it comes to asoebi fashion.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five stunning styles for you to try!

Some stylish looks to try. Credit: @finaluchi_couture, @giftedonye

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

Look 1

For this look, this fashion diva rocked a tulle and floral print jumpsuit, and she did so in style. The ensemble featured draped tulle sleeves with pearl-like embellishments along the hemline.

With a plunging neckline and sheer underlining that matched her skin tone, this belle's look coupled with her smoky eye makeup, was everything fabulous!

Look 2

There are asoebi ladies, and then there are those who bring the edge and drama. This is certainly one of them.

While the popular asoebi options are dresses, this pretty lady opted for a jumpsuit. The fit featured a strapless corset bodice with a velvet wrap around the hip area.

Look 3

This look is undoubtedly a head-turning ensemble. Everything from the cut to the sleeves and the attention to detail spells perfection.

This double-sleeved jumpsuit is one for the books and it will definitely have yoyve you stealing the show at that event.

Look 3

The ankara and asoke combo has never looked so beautiful.

Here, this gorgeous fashionista donned an ankara jumpsuit with the bodice featuring an illusion neckline and gold broken mirror bustcut and sleeves.

The diva paired the look with a stylish asoke headwrap.

Look 5

Just like many asoebi dresses, jumpsuits featuring a train is a stunner!

Here, this asoebi belle went a step further to add a sleeve on one of the pant legs and well, it is clear to see why daring people would opt for this style.

These jumpsuits are stylish and with the right tailor in your corner, will have you looking like a million bucks at that event!

