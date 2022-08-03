Crossdresser Shares Video of His N650k Dress, Nigerians React: "Something is not Just Right"
- A Nigerian crossdresser identified on Tiktok as @tobytwerk, has caused a buzz on social media with his recent claim
- The Ilorin-based young man shared a video sporting a bedazzled white dress, stating that the dress cost him N650k
- Social media users, however, have reacted to the video in disbelief as many people have questioned the cost of the dress
While getting the perfect dress can cost a lot of money, social media users have expressed doubts over a young man's recent claims.
Identified as @tobytwerk on Tiktok, the crossdresser shared several videos of himself in a white dress with a long thing train.
In one of the videos, he captions it with the dress cost, which he stated was N650k.
The low-back dress features a pearl embellished bodice with sheer sleeves and a circular bow-like attachment at the back.
However not everyone seems to believe his claim.
Social media users react
rockdiva20:
"Na mistake, him wan talk 650naira."
foodycrest__place:
"You suppose sue your tailor."
presgemsfoods:
"he meant 6500."
_therealtemmy:
"Your full body no reach 5k sef see Wetin senior man de cause for d country."
bumzy_fabrics2:
"650k for this akanchawa gown, i go wipe u chord o."
3sha_diamond:
"Why am I almost certain the tailor would see this and burst into uncontrollable laughter?"
tha.dollargirl:
"Lmao is it for garri? Is it for eba is it for bean and dodo? Cause this is definitely playing."
ennyzeezee:
"I knw fit buy am 25k."
Beauty queen:
"Something is not just right."
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng