Fashion

Crossdresser Shares Video of His N650k Dress, Nigerians React: "Something is not Just Right"

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • A Nigerian crossdresser identified on Tiktok as @tobytwerk, has caused a buzz on social media with his recent claim
  • The Ilorin-based young man shared a video sporting a bedazzled white dress, stating that the dress cost him N650k
  • Social media users, however, have reacted to the video in disbelief as many people have questioned the cost of the dress

While getting the perfect dress can cost a lot of money, social media users have expressed doubts over a young man's recent claims.

Identified as @tobytwerk on Tiktok, the crossdresser shared several videos of himself in a white dress with a long thing train.

Photos of a crossdresser.
He claims the outfit cost him N650k. Credit: @tobitwerk
Source: UGC

In one of the videos, he captions it with the dress cost, which he stated was N650k.

The low-back dress features a pearl embellished bodice with sheer sleeves and a circular bow-like attachment at the back.

What I ordered: Lady left speechless with hilarious asoebi style recreation, internet users amused

However not everyone seems to believe his claim.

Social media users react

rockdiva20:

"Na mistake, him wan talk 650naira."

foodycrest__place:

"You suppose sue your tailor."

presgemsfoods:

"he meant 6500."

_therealtemmy:

"Your full body no reach 5k sef see Wetin senior man de cause for d country."

bumzy_fabrics2:

"650k for this akanchawa gown, i go wipe u chord o."

3sha_diamond:

"Why am I almost certain the tailor would see this and burst into uncontrollable laughter?"

tha.dollargirl:

"Lmao is it for garri? Is it for eba is it for bean and dodo? Cause this is definitely playing."

ennyzeezee:

"I knw fit buy am 25k."

Beauty queen:

"Something is not just right."

Watch the video below:

"Laughable": Internet users react to video of models in oversized leather boots

A model's video on the runway has left social media users cracking up with laughter and shock; it is not hard to see why.

"Laughable": Internet users react to video of models in oversized leather boots

In the now-trending video posted on Instagram by @asoebi_and_ankara_styles, a model struts the runway which appears to be in an outdoor setting, wearing a pair of interesting boots.

The model, who sports a pink dress, carefully walked down the path in thigh-high boots which appear way larger than her legs.

Source: Legit.ng

