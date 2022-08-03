A Nigerian crossdresser identified on Tiktok as @tobytwerk, has caused a buzz on social media with his recent claim

The Ilorin-based young man shared a video sporting a bedazzled white dress, stating that the dress cost him N650k

Social media users, however, have reacted to the video in disbelief as many people have questioned the cost of the dress

While getting the perfect dress can cost a lot of money, social media users have expressed doubts over a young man's recent claims.

Identified as @tobytwerk on Tiktok, the crossdresser shared several videos of himself in a white dress with a long thing train.

He claims the outfit cost him N650k. Credit: @tobitwerk

Source: UGC

In one of the videos, he captions it with the dress cost, which he stated was N650k.

The low-back dress features a pearl embellished bodice with sheer sleeves and a circular bow-like attachment at the back.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However not everyone seems to believe his claim.

Social media users react

rockdiva20:

"Na mistake, him wan talk 650naira."

foodycrest__place:

"You suppose sue your tailor."

presgemsfoods:

"he meant 6500."

_therealtemmy:

"Your full body no reach 5k sef see Wetin senior man de cause for d country."

bumzy_fabrics2:

"650k for this akanchawa gown, i go wipe u chord o."

3sha_diamond:

"Why am I almost certain the tailor would see this and burst into uncontrollable laughter?"

tha.dollargirl:

"Lmao is it for garri? Is it for eba is it for bean and dodo? Cause this is definitely playing."

ennyzeezee:

"I knw fit buy am 25k."

Beauty queen:

"Something is not just right."

Watch the video below:

"Laughable": Internet users react to video of models in oversized leather boots

A model's video on the runway has left social media users cracking up with laughter and shock; it is not hard to see why.

In the now-trending video posted on Instagram by @asoebi_and_ankara_styles, a model struts the runway which appears to be in an outdoor setting, wearing a pair of interesting boots.

The model, who sports a pink dress, carefully walked down the path in thigh-high boots which appear way larger than her legs.

Source: Legit.ng