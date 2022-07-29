Twin sisters Taiwo and Kehinde recently got married to the love of their lives, and they did so on the same day

The beautiful sisters each sported a ball gown designed in a different style, and the videos have gone viral on social media

While one twin went for an off-shoulder dress, the other chose a strapless gown with pleats

A video of two beautiful sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde, has gone viral on social media as the ladies got married to their beaus on the same day.

The brides, who are actually twin sisters, shared their special moments but did so in different styles.

The sisters rocked different wedding dress designs. Credit: @rentadress_nostress

Source: Instagram

Although they both opted for the princess look by rocking ballgowns and tiaras, the dresses came in slightly different designs.

Kenny dazzled in a satin ball gown with off-shoulder sleeves. On the other hand, Taiwo sported a strapless dress with a pleated bustline. Both ladies wore natural shades of makeup.

Check out a videeo of their full look below:

Wedding fashion: Beautiful bride melts heart as she sports gorgeous 2-in-1 dress

Weddings, for many women, are special days as they get to celebrate with the love of their life, looking stunning.

While many brides often shop for two wedding dresses - for church and reception - some opt for the easy option.

The demand for two-in-one wedding dresses is on the rise in Nigerian weddings as more brides are going for the easy transformative look.

Just like this gorgeous bride, Fay Harrison, who sported a Yemi Shoyemi dress that features two different looks.

