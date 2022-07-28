Popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, is one talented actress who is big on fashionable looks

The movie star, who has broken into Nollywood and now Bollywood keeps things modest and classy with her sense of style

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five times the actress wowed fans with her elegance in Instagram photos

There are many people who are fashion lovers, but very few understand how to pull off elegant looks.

Rahama Sadua is undoubtedly one of those people, and a brief trip through her social media page will convince you.

The actress is known for her stylish looks. Credit: @rahamasadau

Despite occasionally causing controversy in the northern community over some of the outfits she sports, the Kaduna-born star generally keeps things modest.

Check them out below:

Look 1

On her trip to Cyprus, the actress shared photos in which she sported a black pleated skirt underneath a white t-shirt.

She accessorised with some stylish sunglasses, a blue print skirt which she wrapped around her face and topped it off with a brown fedora hat.

Look 2

Here, the Chief Daddy actress opted for an orange jumpsuit with wide legs. In the outdoor photos, she posed with some sunshades.

She added more colours by sporting a print scarf. She paired the look with some simple heeled sandals.

Look 3

For an event with Netflix, Sadau opted for an elegant brown and white deconstructed dress.

The midi number featured white sleeves with overlapping designs around the front part of the dress.

For this look, she donned black slingback pumps.

Look 4

For the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, the actress was a ravishing lady in red.

She donned a form-fitted dress with a Queen Anne neckline featuring long sleeves and apired the look with gold sandals.

Look 5

And for the final look, the actress shared photos from one of her Cyprus trips.

Here, she sports a pair of pencil denim pants with a white top, and paired it with a vibrant red sweater. For her feet, she went the sporty look, wearing white sneakers.

The actress sure knows how to slay!

