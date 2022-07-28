A Nigerian lady identified as Imma Cula Ter, recently left social media users buzzing over her latest video

In the now-trending video, Imma is seen replicating one of Nollywood actress/media personality, Nancy Isime's look

Several social media users have reacted to the video, with many commending the style lover for her attempt

Nancy Isime is one Nigerian celebrity who has captured the hearts of many Nigerians due to her impressive acting skills and sense of style.

One of such big fans is a lady identified on Instagram as Imma Cula Ter.

Internet users have commended the fashinoista. Credit: @mhitzbundy

The fashionista recently got social media users buzzing in amazement after she posted a video recreating the actress' looks.

A while ago, Isime had posted a photo of herself sporting a casual look comprising of a white bodysuit paired with bedazzled distress denim pants and a long-strap purse.

She accessorized with a white Fedora hat and matching white sneakers.

Imma, in the video, replicated the look with only her pink sneakers and deep blue purse making the difference.

Check out the video below:

Social media users applaud style replication

habimipee_ade:

"I wasn’t expecting this perfection."

cutekimani:

"This looks so good!!"

tomiwa_jonathan:

"She dress pass the person sef❤️"

arotu.twins:

"She killed it"

oma_scollection:

"I wasn't expecting it to be good but she nailed it."

_tinuolajesu:

"She actually looks good."

_cici_nita:

"She tried sha except from the Cinderella pink shoe."

nigerianfirstbarbie_:

"She did absolutely great."

