Several Nigerian celebrities have taken time out from the hustle to go on luxury vacations for relaxation

Some of these fashionista celebrities have taken to share photos from their various vacations looking stunning

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how five female celebrities slayed in chic looks on these holiday trips

It appears all the babes are out to catch the summer vibes, and we love how they are slaying their different looks.

The stars have rocked some stylish holiday looks. Credit: Tiwa Savage, Idia Aisien

Holiday trips are the perfect opportunities to rock all those stylish fits stored in the wardrobe for special occasions. While some love to go overboard, others opt for breezy chic looks.

Nigerian fashionistas like Tiwa Savage and Lilian Afegbai went on trips recently and made sure to take their swag with them.

Check out five looks below:

1. Tiwa Savage

On her trip to Morocco with little Jamjam, the talented songbird shared photos from her trip looking gorgeous -as per usual.

Tiwa, in the stack of photos shared, sported a patriotic colour combo comprising of a deep green silk shirt over a pair of white bum shorts. She paired the simple loo with some gold slides.

2. Idia Aisien

If you're not big on revealing beach wear, this is a look for you.

Here, the Nollywood actress jumps on the Barbiecore trend sporting a two-piece ensemble featuring a crop top and fitted pants.

She paired the look with a vibrant print kimono.

3. Ini Dima-Okojie

The newlywed was in France, and she made sure to capture moments rocking stylish looks.

Here, she donned an orange matching set featuring a pair of shorts and a cropped jacket with some white kicks.

She added some Parisian vibe to the look with a print scarf around her hair.

4. Sharon Ooja

The Glamour Girl, who is currently in Greece, is serving major vacation style goals.

She shared photos recently in which she put her stunning physique in a flirty purple number.

The look featured a twist crop top with a pair of shorts sporting side ruffles.

5. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress was recently in France, and for one of her days out in the city of Paris, she went for the conventional white shirt, and denim shorts look.

Here she paired the look with a hat, a pink Hermes bag and slides from the same designer in matching colours.

These are some looks to draw inspiration from for that holiday trip!

