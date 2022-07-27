Nollywood actress Linda Osifo clocked a year older on Wednesday, July 27, and has taken to social media to celebrate

The gorgeous ebony film star shared photos on Instagram in which she sported an elegant gold ensemble

A while ago, Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw, took to social media to celebrate her birthday with four looks

Birthdays are special, and for celebrities who are big on fashionable looks, it is one day they get to go extra playing dress-up.

Once again, Linda Osifo has melted hearts on social media with yet another dose of gorgeousness, this time on her birthday.

The actress turned a year older. Credit: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress turned 31 on Wednesday, July 27, and shared photos from her birthday shoot in honour of the special day.

In the photos, the filmstar donned a form-fitting dark gold dress heavily embellished with mini gold disks all around the bust.

The lower part of the dress featured multiple strings draped around the skirt, flattering her curvy physique.

She sported an earth-tone makeup look with a low ponytail.

Swipe to see more photos:

Source: Legit.ng