Toyin Abraham recently got social media buzzing following one of her recent uploads on Instagram

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to her page to share a photo looking ravishing in black

The picture, in which she shows off her legs, drew massive compliments from her fans in the comment section

Toyin Abraham is one Nigerian celebrity who is well-loved by her fans and colleagues. Her dedication to work and family is often praised and has earned her a homey image among fans.

This explains why fans go wild in the comment section whenever she steps out of her usual style.

The star recently attended a movie premiere. Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress/filmmaker recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her look to a movie premiere, in which she looks stunning and different.

While she often rocks long dresses, this time was different. She posed for the camera in an elegant little black dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The mini dress featured a puffy mono sleeve and feather trimmings around the hemline. She paired the look with some silver-coloured pumps.

Check out the full look below:

Fans shower actress with compliments

eraoflagos:

"Ahahahahahan... Someone should call the firefighter."

centrounisexsalonandspa:

"Hot hotter hottest "

neeyaht_:

"See as person wife hot ❤️❤️❤️"

afolayan.omotola:

"Mama IRE. You look take away oooooo."

oluwaexplorer:

"What a sweet sixteen ❤️❤️❤️"

rachilox:

"Hot sauce ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mmkidsplace_:

"A babe and more❤️"

darasimi8298:

"U look stunning❤️"

__yourfavouritegirl:

"Mummy IRE Ema calm down."

quin_judy:

"Whatttttt. You’re too beautiful!!!"

Fans shower DJ Cuppy with compliments over gorgeous ankara ball dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy once again left social media users buzzing in excitement. This time, it had a lot to do with her latest Instagram photos.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola has never missed an opportunity to show the depth of her love for the colour pink.

Well, this time around, the music enthusiast came through dripping in African royal glamour, and it was not hard to see why fans were drooling over the look.

Cuppy posted a stack of photos in which she donned a pink ankara ball gown with a matching headwrap elegantly styled.

Source: Legit.ng