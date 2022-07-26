Yellow seems to be in vogue this year as several celebrities have been sported in different vibrant shades

From Big Brother Naija star, Tacha to Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, the list seems to be growing

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights seven different celebrity fashionista who have pulled off the colour in style

While it may be a bit maximalist, the colour yellow has its charm and allure. Devoid of the tricky prints and colour blocking, solid yellow outfits have been dominating the fashion scene.

Some Nigerian celebrities in yellow. Credit: Nini Singh, Nina Ivy

Source: Instagram

In Nigeria, several Nigerian fashionistas have hopped on the yellow trend, pulling off exceptionally chic looks in the vibrant colour.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlight seven stars. Check them out below:

1. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress and all-round fashionista is not one to ever be caught unfresh. When it comes to trendy looks, best believe she'd never miss out.

In these photos, she is seen in a high neck dress with puffy sleeves, with the body embellished with buttons on the side.

She paired the look with a yellow purse and matching shoes.

2. Tacha

The Pepper Dem ex-housemate had taken to social media to celebrate three years of stardom and she posted some photos in honour of the feat.

In the photos, Tacha posed for snapshots in a mustard skirt suit set. The jacket featured a silk collar that draped down her thighs.

With nothing underneath the jacket, Tacha showed off ample cleavage. She wore a mini skirt and paired the look with some silver pumps.

4. Toke Makinwa

For The Real Housewives of Lagos show, the media personality dazzled in a floor-length yellow dress.

The off-shoulder dress featured a bedazzled top with fringe detailing and a form-fitting bottom with a small train. This look spelled perfection!

5. Nina

The ivory beauty came through with the sunshine in a yellow outfit.

The mother of one shared some photos in which she donned a monostrap yellow feather mini dress posing with a Goyard bag. She finished off the look with some simple heeled sandals.

6. Nini

The BBNaija star came through with the sunshine in a yellow number by Lasosa.

The beautiful dress featured a mini lining and a sweetheart neckline. Other parts of the dress were see-through, with exaggerated long sleeves.

She sported a centre part, dark hair which she let fall down her shoulders.

7. Diane

The 2018 Big Brother Naija star shared some photos sporting a flirty look.

The ebony beauty dazzled in a ruffle yellow mini dress that put her flawless legs on display. She paired the look with simple sandals.

We love how these ladies have effortlessly slayed in yellow!

