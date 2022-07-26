A Ghanaian lady recently took to TikTok to share her disappointing experience with a tailor she commissioned

Identified as Queen Nawal, she posted a video of the dress she wanted and what she received from the tailor

Many social media users have reacted to the video, questioning Queen about the instructions she may have given the tailor

Yet another lady has fallen victim to a failed dress recreation, courtesy of her tailor, who left her disappointed and speechless.

Queen Nawal left fellow internet users amused after she shared a video on TikTok showing the dress she wanted.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: Queen Nawal

In the first part of the video, we see a lady in a cleavage-revealing Ankara mermaid dress with puffy tiered sleeves.

In the second part, Queen is seen wearing the dress she got from her tailor, which is nothing like what she wanted.

The recreated version lacks the neck design, and its sleeves look nothing like the original design save for the fabric used to make them.

Check out the video below:

Social media users amused over style recreation

The video left netizens stunned and some amused over how the style turned out.

Check out some comments below:

fabricstudiobyjay:

"E still fine still wearable."

marvie234:

"Wear heels. Na because u no wear heel."

___edith.of.the.goodlife:

"It’s giving decency."

uvbi4christ:

"The tailor know her reach church."

atuma:

"She’s wearing it backwards."

oluwalofunmilayo:

"Hope you are not the one that told the tailor not to make your own too revealing. cos I don’t know what your tailor is trying to cover o."

kristabelpeters:

"You will be decent in Jesus name. Amen."

aloeshopng:

"This isn't a matter of not getting the style cos even this material is even different. But the tailor self didn't try or maybe she tried sef. The customer just had different expectations."

t.o.c.h.e.e:

"The tailor is born again."

sewastylessignature:

"She must have told her she doesn't want it revealing,,,,,abi she wear back for front,anyways,when you see a style you love,be sure you want it without any alteration,and if you want to effect some little change,be ready for the outcome ,just the way you want it...but not bad though at least it fits ,,,just wear koikoi shu,,,do some face beat and tie gele,you are good to go❤️"

