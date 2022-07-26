A video currently trending on social media captures a stylishly dressed young lady in an all-leather ensemble

In the now-viral clip, she is seen struggling to walk in the pair of high-heeled leather boots as she poses for the camera

Several social media users have reacted to the video with many people questioning why she opted for the shoes

Slaying in fashionable garbs comes easy for many people. For some, however, it can be quite uncomfortable, requiring extra effort to pull off.

A video of a young lady is currently trending on social media for what can be described as a 'beauty struggle'.

The video has left netizens amused. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by @yabaleft, the lady sporting long, red locs can be seen strutting about in an all-leather ensemble.

The look which comprised of a halterneck cutout mini dress featured knee-high boots. However, as she moves around striking poses in different angles, her struggle to walk in the shoes becomes glaring.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The pencil-heeled boots may have looked stylish on her but it appears they were not comfortable to walk in.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

omalishan:

"Why your queen shoe de do shedibalabala?"

itsmssuzzy:

"I feel pain just watching her walking in those boots.."

theshopperglam:

"A good shoe but this would have been avoided if she could have bought a blocked leather heels like this."

__tao.baby:

"Low budget Megan thee stallion."

thebeverlyemberru:

"Rihanna where??"

lim_posh:

"Sha rora no fall down oo "

daniel_kuvukious:

"Is it only me that noticed how she’s find it hard to walk and not even comfortable in the outfit "

_chisom_favour:

"If you like break leg…."

_oyiza:

"Nicki Minaj is that youuu"

meetwinniefred:

"What in the I am suffering silently is going on here?"

"Dem suppose slim fit am": Reactions to video of Ayra Starr adjusting her boots during performance

Ayra Starr is one celebrity who takes her style pretty seriously even if it requires pausing midway through a music performance to fix her 'drip'.

This appears to be the case as seen in a now-trending video which seems to have left many people amused.

In the video, the Fashion Killer crooner is seen dressed in a leather two-piece set comprising a fire print jacket with a mini skirt, which she paired with some knee-high boots.

Source: Legit.ng