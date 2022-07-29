A Nigerian lady recently caused a ruckus on social media after she posted a glimpse of her bedroom

In the video, she shows off her wardrobe featuring a huge collection of shoes and colourful handbags

The video which has since gone viral on Instagram has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

Shopping, for some ladies, is just as important as eating. And when there is money, not even a small wardrobe space can stop them.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose video has gathered quite the reaction on social media.

She posted a video showing off her wardrobe as she complained about not having enough room for her wardrobe.

In the now-trending video, a tall shelf of numerous colourful bags can be seen neatly arranged, and as the camera pans the room, we see a bunch of shoes featuring heels, sneakers and flat slippers.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

The video attracted numerous comments from social media users, some of whom advised her to start a thrift business.

spunkysessentials:

"Just become bag and shoe vendor ni."

shapes_by_oma:

"Sometimes dash some out it will help declutter your room."

iqueenlatifat

"Ahhhhhh, just start thrift when you need urgent money."

_boring_introvert:

"Looks really nice tbvh❤️"

_acupofjune:

"Better start to thrift them."

alaine.11:

"That’s a nice collection."

foreign_coins:

"Some women with color riots are 5&6."

ririgee_official:

"The closer sef too jam packed … color riot"

toviaogun:

"Aunty time to give out some items "

fashion_magicblog:

"This is Normal just that her room is small ,some girls have more than this."

digwe_:

"Shes organized deres no rule dat says a closet must b filled with designers, a closet is a closet."

danielbrenttemusic:

"Linda Ikeji no do pass like this dear. Lol."

Babes who shop: Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo confesses weakness for shoes

Almost every functioning human being has a soft spot for something in the vanity department. For the likes of Davido, it is undoubtedly expensive jewellery; for Laura Ikeji, her love for luxury hair is unmatched.

For Iyabo Ojo, it appears - or rather, has been confirmed - to be shoes.

The Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram page to admit to having an addiction to shoes.

