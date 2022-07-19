A Nigerian lady identified as Adebukola, has received massive criticism on social media due to some photos of her

In the photos, Adebukola is seen dressed in a corset lace dress with a fitted bust area, pushing out her ample bosom

Several internet users took to the comment section to share their disapproval of the asoebi style which they tagged 'tacky'

Every once in a while, asoebi styles tend to be a thing of controversy on social media, causing many people to put on their fashion policing hats and get to work.

Well, this appears to be one of those moments and at the very heart of the conversation is a lady identified on Instagram as Adebukola.

The look got several disapproving comments online. Credit: Adebukola.O

She recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of her asoebi look, and in no time, fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica, reposted the photos.

However, while most photos on the page are often showered with compliments, it appears a lot of people were unimpressed with Adebukola's look.

The light copper lace dress featured a black corset bodice and a fitted bust cut, pushing her bosom high up such that she had ample cleavage on display.

Swipe to see more photos below:

The look sparked mixed reactions. Credit: Adebukola.O

'This is tacky' - Social media users react to asoebi style

Adebukola may have been pleased with the look - as the photos suggest - but the internet users in the comment section did not share in her sentiments.

deonqueeneth_:

"Pretty lady but the outfit is too tacky"

dishes_by_pwesh552:

"Na too tacky , not giving"

chinnyb_agho:

"The designer deserve accolades It's not easy to sew for a plus size with that massive front."

queen.zinny01:

"This is total rubbish. "

sullylaw_tolani:

"Tacky. How will she breathe?"

aya_ayodeji:

"She's beautiful but the outfit nor follow abeg."

ceci_teetee:

"This corset isn't for all body type. Know what suits your body. Its trashy sorry."

tharyodiamond:

"Nah! Pretty face but tacky style."

fashionplux:

"Must every body wear corset "

mo_ggratty:

" someone should pls check on her ooo. Cos this is total rubbish. But shes is a beautiful damsel makeup on sleek!!"

