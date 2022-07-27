Yet another lady has taken to social media to share her disappointing style recreation experience with a tailor

In the video, which has since gone viral, a photo of a lady in a lace-infused ankara dress can be seen

The second part of the video sees a lady wearing the recreated version, and it is a far cry from the original design

It goes without saying that while there are some talented dressmakers in Nigeria, some tailors just stay disappointing their clients.

Another lady recently collected 'breakfast' from her tailor over an ankara dress recreation.

In a video posted by @asoebibella, the photo of a lady sporting an ankara dress with green lace infused into the mini dress design with side drapings.

However, what was meant to be a fitted look came out quite differently in the recreated version which appears in the second part of the video.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

psalmuelle_aka_samstone:

"It's the same thing na. Just a sprinkle of Mountain of Fire and deeper life church styling.."

onesixsixteenimpressions:

"She probably wanted it longer and then the fabric wasn't sufficient to add the wings "

lavivia25:

"How much you pay . But cross your leg then stand well "

thelady_osas:

"it's not that bad...just reduce the length of the dress and the attachments and pose like the model with a nice wig and push that belle inside "

blackish.bridalfans:

"Im going to take my fabric to someone in mind just to follow this trend "

adestitoali:

"What is wrong with some tailors,if you can't do it ;just tell your clients you can't instead of sowing rubbish n rogbodiyan"

k.h.a.f.c.u.t.e:

"did her mum go change it behind her back "

preety_lizzy:

"When you will be looking for 5k tailor ... lol."

