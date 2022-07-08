Twitter user, @dafuture1da, recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after posting photos of an online order a man got

In the photos, what was advertised is a 2-piece Bottega Veneta ensemble, but it appears the customer didn't receive his size

Many internet users have reacted to the post in amusement, with some sharing similar experiences of their own

Online shopping disappointments can be pretty devastating, especially when you've made plans to rock that outfit when it arrives.

This appears to be the case for a man whose order came in several sizes too small for him.

Hilarious comments have trailed the post. Credit: @dafuture1da

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user identified as @dafuture1da, left quite a number of netizens amused when he shared photos of the advertised outfit and another of the customer wearing what he got.

Internet users react

The post, which has since gone viral, has gathered hilarious comments.

Check out some below:

enyinniia:

"You don slim down and e no fit you?..."

kennyslex:

"Lol shirt size Small, man was XL "

caramel.kimani:

"Drink slimming tea first."

boots.and.more:

"The guy be like “Binta and friends” "

durkioona:

"The clothe fine na u too big... Go gym."

michael._u:

"Obalende Incredible Hulk."

omomycandy_:

"Na designer abi no be designer? BV show for the front."

vicki_smiles:

"Smile crop boy "

shawtychankee:

" just do exercise first and see."

Others shared similar experiences:

Source: Legit.ng