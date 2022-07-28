The hairstyle of two students of the University of Ghana has sparked massive reactions among social media users

In the trending video, one lady can be seen in long blue braids tied up while the other sports long purple braids

The viral clip attracted numerous comments from internet users, with some questioning how long it took to make

Two students of the university of Ghana have caused quite the stir on social media after a video of them surfaced online.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the Instagram timeline of @atinkanews saw one of the ladies with long blue braids and the other rocking purple braids longer than her friend's.

Ladies with coloured braids, surprised woman

Source: UGC

The video was shared with the caption:

"Legon girls will not k¡ll person, see hairstyle."

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 5,000 views with more than 10 comments.

Internet users share thoughts

@missoyes commented:

"They won't learn oooo. Soon they will come back with no class. Pass pass them go chop."

@ohemaa replied:

"My ladies won't learn anything about elegance. These kind of hair and chalewote says it all. Smh."

@imorokamal wrote:

"Now if they tell you the time they wasted just to get that done you won’t believe it ."

From @allthings_ranny:

"In a country where more graduates are unemployed, how then do students take education serious."

@anderson_nii commented:

"I beg it’s a course on its own."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to trending clip of lady's braided hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video surfaced on social media, which got many people talking. It goes without saying that braids are in vogue right now (probably hotter than ever before), and many style lovers want a piece of the pie.

A lady's desire to slay her look with a neatly-done set of cornrows did not quite end as expected after her visit to the salon.

In the video shared on Instagram via the hair page @nigerianbraids, a photo of the hairstyle inspiration is seen in the first part of the video. It features a model with well-laid curly edges. However, what comes afterwards is a far cry from the original hairstyle.

