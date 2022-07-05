Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star, Peace Ogor, has taken to social media to share some good news with her fans

The Shine Ya Eyes star revealed that her fashion brand, Buuraq, will be launching a fashion collection on July 9

This would be the clothing brand's first collection since the creation of its official Instagram page

Peace Ogor is out here making big moves and meeting her goals, and it is beautiful to see!

The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV star left her fans excited when she took to her Instagram page to reveal her fashion brand, Buuraq, would be releasing its first collection.

The reality star is set to launch her collection. Credit: Peace Ogor

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video that included flashing clips of some of the designs, Peace explained that the collection is a unisex one and features limited pieces.

Revealing it would launch on Saturday, July 9, Peace also shared a bit of what the collection named 'EXTANT 22' is about:

"This collection mirrors hard work, love and the willpower to not just exist."

See the post below:

Fellow ex-housemate and fashion designer, Arin, was among those in the comment section cheering Peace.

She wrote:

"Letssss gooo‼️‼️‍♀️ We can’t wait Congrats baby girl! You’re doing the dam.n thing!"

