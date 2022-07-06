A fashion house identified as @priceless_woman_clothings on Instagram recently replicated a dress for a client

A photo collage comprising the original design alongside the recreated version has gone viral on social media

Many fashion lovers have reacted with amazement at the replication, with some preferring the copy to the original

With many style recreations scattered across social media, we get to witness those that make a good attempt, those that require improvement, as well as those who have no business in fashion.

However, it isn't every day we find replications that threaten to steal the shine from the original.

The photos of the original and the copy have sparked reactions. Credit: @priceless_woman_clothings

Source: Instagram

This appears to be what Esther Edet, a fashion designer, has done with one of her works.

Under the fashion house @priceless_woman_clothings, she replicated a form-fitting black lace dress with sheer and applique sleeves.

Her version was done in red, and she shared photos of the original alongside the copy in a photo collage via her Instagram page.

See the post below:

Fashion lovers share thoughts

Interestingly, many people seem to prefer the copy to the original.

Check out some comments below:

willdivah:

"I like what she got better."

anams_touch:

"What she order is everything, outfit is perfection the muse is perfection the photographer perfection everything is."

joel__ek:

"Your tailor did you well."

neoma_o:

"I prefer what she got."

nancydfancy:

"What she ordered looks more relaxed "

