A Nigerian fashion designer identified as Joy Eke recently posted a photo of her attempt at recreating a look

The original design done by celebrity stylist, Veekee James , featured a corset bodice with sheer and sequin sleeves

, Internet users have reacted with mixed feelings, with some pointing out the flaws in the recreated version

Celebrity designer, Veekee James, has continued to give many fashion stylists a run for their money - and some, inspired - with her impeccable designs.

Just recently, yet another designer replicated one of her works, and this one has got many people talking.

Internet users share thoughts on the style attempt. Credit: @veekeejames_official, @joyz.couture

Source: Instagram

The original design, which was done for a client, is a mini dress made with sequins, and it features a slanted neckline cut, a sheer bodice with an inbuilt corset, and shoulder pads.

The recreated version done by Joy Eke, however, appeared to lack the fitting seen in the original and was done with a beige-like fabric rather than sheer fabric perfect for her skin tone.

Check out the full look below:

Fashion police rate style recreation attempt

teesbeautylane:

"The waist isn’t as snatched as the real look….but it’s close, and almost unnoticeable…so it’s a a YES for me (in Simon’s voice)."

novah_s_:

"The waist isn’t snatched enough and the skin tone fabric on her waist and part of the hips doesn’t match her skin tone."

prettynaababy:

"The dress is ok bt l think people need to knw their body type and wat fits."

ruky_evs:

"She tried. It’s a corset dress. But she didn’t make hers a corset dress."

chef_mike_sauce:

"Not a completely bad recreation impressive just a few tweaking here and there. Red has a built in corset and a slanted cut on the burst revealing more cleavage and a more pronounced shoulder pad….outside that, equally beautiful ladies."

shesrutty:

"Nice attempt bad finishing."

eniolaoshodi:

"The tailor that recreated the outfit tried tbh (it's the effort that matters)but there are various mistakes she made in the making of the dress. She should've used mesh/net of her client's skin color for the cut out detail and waist area of the dress instead of nu.de crepe. The waistline area wasn't cinched compared to the style she got her inspiration from. I can't really identify the main fabric in the left side but I know it wasn't velvet sequins ( it made the dress looks kinda full/bulky ) aside those points I think she did a pretty great job though, the stoning detail on the bust area is really beautiful ❤️"

