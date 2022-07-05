As a man navigating the world and conquering goals, looking good is very important in one's day-to-day life

However, shopping for the right items, for many men, can be a cumbersome affair; hence many men pay little attention to their looks

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights eleven essential fashion items every man needs in his wardrobe

Looking stylish is not a feminine trait ,and in this day and age, many men have proven this to be true.

However, there are still some men who may yearn to look dapper but lack the wits and time to achieve this.

Some essential items for men. Credit: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

If you fall in this category, fret not. In this article, Legit.ng highlights some key items to help you keep your style on point in 2022 and beyond.

Check eleven essential items below:

1. Button shirt

Carefully chosen, versatile shirts will cover you for a multitude of occasions, from work meetings to dinner dates.

This is one of the most important items to have in your closet. Among the colours you go for, plain white should be top on the list.

2. Denim jacket

In Nigeria, many men often consider denim jacket a fashion item for younger men (read boys).

However, the truth is, there is no age limit regarding what kind of man should be spotted in a denim jacket. It all depends on how you style it.

You just never know when you're going to need a denim button-down.

3. Black tie

If your nine-to-five requires you to dress up these days, then ties are clearly essential. However, when you go shopping for neckties, ensure you buy one in black.

4. Plain t-shirt

There's only so much you can do to a T-shirt to take it from normal to exemplary, mainly fit and fabric.

You don't want to be that guy turning up for a night out with the guys, date with our lady, also dressed like you're five minutes from joining a zoom meeting.

Shop for plain t-shirts and make sure you have some of those before going for the ones with prints.

5. Black suit

This is the first type of suit every guy should own and it goes without saying that its versatility is the main reason.

You can rock a black suit to work, wedding, and black-tie parties. More interesting is how they can be worn separately. There's no denying how useful a black jacket is in elevating one's look.

6. Plain and denim pants

In building the perfect wardrobe, it is often advised to go for solids rather than prints as they are easier to match with other items.

This applies to pants. Plian cotton pants in dark colours should be in every man's wardrobe alongside a good pair or pairs of denim pants.

7. Sneakers

Every gym routine starts with a solid pair of sneakers. Interestingly, these are the days of athleisure and thus, you don't have to keep those shoes for workouts only.

A good pair of sneakers - paired with the right ensemble - will have you looking suave and feeling good too.

8. Hat

Depending on your taste in fashion, there are a variety of headgear to pick from that will suit your personal sense of style.

However, be it fedora or baseball hats, these pieces have a way of elevating one's look without trying too hard.

9. Corporate shoes

These are not just essential for 9-5ers but for every guy who cares about their personal sense of style.

Asides from it being important for work, a good pair of brogues will have you looking dapper at that wedding or formal event.

10. Slides

These are just as important as the other aforementioned footwear in this article. A solid pair of slides is perfect for a casual evening out. Depending on your outfits, they can add a bit of style to one's look.

11. Senator/kaftan

As a Nigerian man, having a Senator fit is as essential as the much-coveted Creed perfume.

This Senator outfit, which comes in different styles, can be worn to work, weddings, dates, and even a night out at the club with the guys.

Interestingly, sandals and slides seem to be a perfect pair for these senator styles.

With these items in your wardrobe, coming out looking fly every day would be a piece of cake!

