Regardless of one's body type, everybody deserves to feel confident and comfortable. For chubby men, the popular choice is often to go for drab and oversized clothes.

Well, it doesn't have to be so.

There are many ways to achieve a stylish look as a chubby man and in this article, Legit.ng shares five important tips.

1. Avoid baggy or oversized outfits

It is always advisable to go for clothes that fit. Resist the urge to hide your body in baggy or loose-fitted outfits as those tend to throw off your body proportions.

It is also equally important to avoid tight-fitted outfits as well. The trick is to shop at stores with bigger sizes.

You may have to buy new clothes in the future if you lose or gain weight but it is important to look your best in the present.

2. Avoid bold patterns

Bold patterns tend to overpower a look hence it is best to stick to solids and small patterns and add colour with your accessories.

Shirts with bold, busy patterns can draw attention to your midsection and make you look larger.

When shopping, go for less complicated prints.

3. Lighten your pockets

Putting your wallet, keys, and phone in your pockets will only add extra bulk and this tends to mess with the aesthetic of your look.

This is why having a stylish bag to store all your items is important as a man. This way, you have all your essentials with you without messing up your look.

4. Choose v-necks over round necks

A v-neck collar helps elongate the face and neckline, so look for that collar shape when you’re shopping for t-shirts and sweaters.

Round neck collars, however, can exaggerate a round face shape and that can tend to be unflattering.

5. Go for vertical stripes and steer clear of horizontal stripes

Avoid horizontal stripes as they draw the eye to the widest parts of your body. Instead, go for vertical stripes as they elongate your body and have a slimming effect.

As is the case with many styles, wear stripes in moderation, and don’t wear both striped tops and bottoms at the same time.

