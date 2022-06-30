Achieving the perfect look for a job interview isn't always easy, especially for people who aren't big on fashion

However, there are some important factors to consider when selecting outfits to wear and comfortability is one of them

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six important tips to consider when going for the perfect interview look

It goes without saying that a job interview is no fashion show. However, this does not take away from the fact that appearing well-put-together and tidy for an interview helps boost confidence that can work in your favour.

Some tips for a job interview look. Credit: Linda Osifo, Alex Unusual

Source: Instagram

Just like picking an outfit for a wedding, it can be a rather daunting process.

Well, it doesn't have to be, especially if you follow the set rules that can help in choosing the perfect look for your job interview.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six important rules to consider when putting together the perfect look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

1. Plan in advance

You don't want to wait until the D-day to choose an outfit because one of two things or even both are bound to happen - you either spend hours in front of your wardrobe looking for what to wear and end up going late. Or you don't spend enough time and end up with a rush look.

Planning your outfit days ahead gives you enough time to experiment with different options so as to find the perfect look.

2. Don't go too casual

While we may be in the era of remote working, dressing too casually for an interview -whether online or in-person - is strongly advised.

It’s always better to be too smart than towards the casual end of the spectrum. Remember, your appearance is very important when going for an interview.

3. Wear practical shoes

The last thing you want to do is turn up or an interview with a limp or a funny walk.

This will not only affect your confidence but can mess up your thought process, therefore, affecting how well your interview goes.

If you're not a fan of ballet flats (which are equally as empowering), you can try a block or kitten heel to add height whilst remaining practical or opt for a smart loafer.

4. Avoid anything revealing

Button shirts are a top choice for interviews and it is not hard to see why. It gives a modest and formal look easily.

As well as low-cut blouses and dresses, avoid cut-out detailing and sheer fabrics, basically anything that may expose an unnecessary amount of skin.

5. Go for a sensible hemline length

Mid-length dresses are popular choices for job interview looks.

This length means you can sit down easily, without having to adjust and it’s not too long that you’ll be tripping over either.

You don't want to appear on the other end of the smart look spectrum nor do you want to have to bother with keeping your thighs covered in overly short outfits.

6. Bring a jacket

Thi important wardrobe essential won't just keep you warm but can help pull the whole look together too.

Adding a jacket to your outfit can take your look from 0 to 100 really quickly. It also has a way of adding edginess to a look.

With these aforementioned tips, looking chic and smart for that job interview will come easy to you like A, B, C!

Suave looks for the big guys: Avoid baggy, 4 other key style tips for chubby men

Regardless of one's body type, everybody deserves to feel confident and comfortable. For chubby men, the popular choice is often to go for drab and oversized clothes.

Well, it doesn't have to be so.

There are many ways to achieve a stylish look as a chubby man and in this article, Legit.ng shares five important tips.

Source: Legit.ng