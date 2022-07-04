A photo of a pair of snake-like boots has gone viral on social media with many people sharing thoughts on who could wear them

In the comment section of one of the posts, many internet users mentioned Burna Boy as a celebrity who would rock the shoes

Recall earlier, the Breakfast crooner went viral on social media over his outfits at one of his music shows

Burna Boy has certainly created a name for himself not just in music but also for his eccentric and daring sense of style.

Just recently, a photo of a pair of boots was shared on Twitter by @GucciStarboi, leaving many people amused online.

Many people believe Burna Boy could rock the shoes. Credit: Burna Boy, Gucci Starboi

The boots were not just any regular one but the toe caps were designed in the form of a cobra going up several inches high.

Check it out below:

Internet users mention Burna Boy as one who could rock the snake boots

The photo sparked hilarious comments from several internet users, many of whom mentioned names of people they believed were capable of rocking the bizarre shoes.

Interestingly, one of the names which stood out was Burna Boy.

Perhaps, due to the singer's interesting sense of style, many people believe him to be someone who would love the shoes.

Check out some comments below:

imartha_ene:

"Pretty mike, toyin lawani, and burna boy."

kaego_agu:

"Burna boy just came to mind."

michael._u:

"Delete this post, make Burnaboy no see am!!"

amujirivitalis:

"@burnaboygram or his twin @ayrastarr."

realabiolagold:

"Walai @burnaboygram sabi wear all this kind thing."

