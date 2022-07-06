Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday

The veteran actor turned 61 on Wednesday, July 6, and marked the special day with some new photos

In his caption, he expressed gratitude to God, his family and friends for their love and support for him

Richard Mofe-Damijo who is fondly known as RMD has continued to give a lot of younger men a run for their money when it comes to this thing called fashion.

The Nollywood veteran turned 61 on Wednesday, July 6, and in classic celebrity style, he took to his Instagram page to celebrate with some new photos.

The Nollywood actor turned 61. Credit: RMD

Source: Instagram

RMD, who is one of Nollywood's hottest silver foxes, is not one to disappoint when it comes to rocking dapper looks, and this time was no different.

The Fine Wine star shared a stack of photos in which he donned a red ensemble. The casual look exuded a clean but classy vibe that RMD effortlessly embodies every time.

In the photos, he sported a button shirt paired with coordinating pants and accessorised with shamballa bracelets that matched his multiple strands of neck beads.

With a cool pair of sunshades and some sleek white dad sandals, RMD definitely had fans doing a double-take.

Swipe to see more photos below:

