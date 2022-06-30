Music Superstar, Burna Boy got most of his fans wondering when a video of his recent performance emerged online

The Grammy-award winner turned up in a crop top to his sold-out concert in Norway to thrill the audience

Social media users compared the Odogwu to female singer Ayra Starr as they are stunned with is choice of outfit

Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy got social media buzzing after videos from his performance in Oslo, Norway made it to the internet.

The self-acclaimed African Giant decided to grace the stage dressed in a crop top he trilled the Norwegian crowd with a quality music performance.

Burna Boy rocks crop top. Credit: @burnaboygram @ayrastarr

The singer's choice of outfit has got a lot of people talking as most of them compared him to his female singing compatriot, Ayra Star and dragged him heavily over it.

Check out the video of Burna Boy in crop top below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's crop top outfit.

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Burna Boy's choice of wearing a crop top on stage, some of them feel

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lulusmooth:

"Please he’s an artist so anything he wear on stage is costume."

Boomi_cakesnevents:

"Make una free Burna...he's going through a lot, he never recover from heartbreak...no be him fault."

Tolibian_:

"Odogwu with a lil spice of Ayra."

Akanji____:

"Burna loves what he does Chai! He doing the art. Doing the business. It's all real. He's just enjoying himself. E file fun burna."

Jeffreymichae:

"Vibes upon vibes Wait a minute, Burna Boy be thinking he is Ayra Starr."

SkillzbyTimi:

"A picture showing Ayra Starr, Flavour and Burna boy in one person."

