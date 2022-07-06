Nigerian upcoming singer Portable Zazu was spotted at a local restaurant where he was seen eating with no shirt on

Portable, who was surrounded by many of his fans, could be seen enjoying his meal, while an older woman stood by his side fanning him

The video has stirred different reactions online as people claimed some Nigerian celebrities on a low key want to have a similar experience

Nigerian singer Portable Zazu, who is known for his controversial lifestyle, forgot about his celebrity status as he enjoyed his meal to satisfaction at a local restaurant.

A video that went viral on social media showed the singer eating while an older woman stood by his side fanning him.

Portable Zazu goes shirtless while he eats. Credit: @playgroundnew @portablebaeby

Fans rallied around Portable as he sat down with no shirt on to enjoy his plate of rice.

Internet users react to Portable's video

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to react as they said some Nigerian celebrities want similar experiences on a low key, but their status wouldn’t permit it.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

iam_linchpin:

"Dirty surroundings like this always have the best & most delicious meals… only Trenches born know this."

owoye_m:

"You just have to love portable and accept the he his ❤️❤️."

omaa_san:

"That stew looks like it will be tasty."

queen_ade18:

"Why the woman tie wrapper I no go fit chop am."

raffhell:

"I sure some celebrities lowkey wish they fit live this man lifestyle make machalla get mind still go chop amala for surulere by himself ."

opiniated_:

"Who noticed portable has added weight . Idamu re , owo re ."

jumaatson:

"Too much spit inside food ‍♂️."

callmepsaint:

"This guy don forget celeb lifestyle ."

Portable Zazu looks gentle as he finally honours police invite

Days after the police command in Ogun state ordered upcoming and controversial singer Portable to report himself at the nearest police post or be arrested, the singer reported to the police station.

It was gathered that the singer reported at the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, at about 5 pm on Wednesday, June 29, with his father and manager.

This is coming after a video showed Portable and some boys assaulting his former Disc Jockey named DJ Chicken.

Source: Legit.ng