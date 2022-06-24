Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently shared some new photos with his wife, Cynthia

In the photos, the couple who went on a trip to New York in the United States posed for some snapshots in matching jackets

Only a while ago, Cynthia who is a fashion entrepreneur revealed how she restyled her late mother's George wrapper

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one Nigerian celebrity who never disappoints when it comes to fashion and style.

It comes as no surprise that when he's pulling off stylish looks with his wife, Cynthia, it is double the fun.

The couple rocked identical jackets.

Source: Instagram

The couple who recently travelled to the United States shared some beautiful photos captured outside on the streets of Manhattan in New York.

In the photos, the fashionista couple is seen sporting identical denim jackets believed to be the 'monogram jackets' by high-end brand, Louis Vuitton.

When the old meets the new: Ebuka's wife Cynthia rocks late mum's George fabric at brother's wedding

The 'George' fabric is a timeless fashion and this explains why a lot of women successfully pull off impressive stylish looks with this fabric.

One of such people is Cynthia Obi-Uchendu whose latest Instagram post has warmed the hearts of many people.

Cynthia, who is a fashion entrepreneur and the wife of media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, showed up for her brother's wedding ensuring she brought their late mother along.

In a photo shared via her Instagram page, the gorgeous lady posed in a red 'George' wrapper with an off-shoulder corset top.

